Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About The Eli Apple, Stefon Diggs Drama

For the second season in a row, the Cincinnati Bengals are headed to the AFC Championship Game.

The Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills 27-10 in the divisional round on Sunday. In the hours that followed, several Bills players reacted to the loss in quite a few different ways.

Buffalo edge rusher Von Miller spoke to reporters today and offered a positive outlook on the Bills' future, saying, "We have a really good team and our [Super Bowl] window is still open."

Another member of the Bills, wideout Stefon Diggs, took Sunday's loss a little bit harder.

Diggs tweeted several cryptic messages this Monday morning, one of which being, "It’s easy to criticize my reaction more than the result."

In response to Diggs' unusual tweet, Bengals' cornerback Eli Apple replied with a not-so-subtle jab.

Take a look.

Ouch.

Apple, a recipient of social media criticism from time to time himself, certainly went for the knockout blow here.

What does the football community think about Apple's 'beef' with Diggs on Monday?

Safe to say, much of the NFL world is floored.

The Bengals will take on the Chiefs in the AFC title game this weekend.

Should Apple's squad falter, the social media criticism might just swing back his way.