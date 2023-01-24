Look: Ezekiel Elliott Shares Update On Future With Cowboys

With the conclusion of the Dallas Cowboys' season came questions about Ezekiel Elliott's future with the organization. Zeke has no remaining guaranteed money on his contract, though he won't be an unrestricted free agent until 2027.

Already seven seasons into his career, it wouldn't have been unreasonable for Elliott to test the market and see which teams would have been interested in taking him on.

But it doesn't appear that will be the case. Two developments following the conclusion of last night's game indicated Elliott wants at least one more season in Dallas.

Speaking to reporters by his locker following Sunday's defeat, Elliott said of his Cowboys future, "Definitely thought about it. I want to be here. I don't have a crystal ball but I want to be here."

Already an encouraging enough development on its own, additional reporting today affirmed Zeke's commitment to the team.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported that Elliott would even be willing to accept a pay cut if it made a Cowboys reunion more likely.

Zeke has all but said "I will be a Cowboy next season." Whether Elliott still fits into the team's long-term vision or not, Cowboys fans can be heartened by the running back's dedication to their team.