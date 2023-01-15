Look: Football Fans React To Jaguars' Shocking First Half Performance Tonight

The Jacksonville Jaguars entered Saturday's Wild Card matchup with the Chargers on a five-game winning streak.

Based on their first half performance tonight, it sure didn't seem that way.

Jacksonville trailed Los Angeles 27-7 through two quarters of football this evening. Jaguars' quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw four first-half interceptions and a myriad of other blunders left Jacksonville in a huge hole.

As such, the NFL world has crushed the Jaguars tonight on social media.

Take Field Yates for example, who tweeted this in response to a botched Jacksonville punt return that led to another Chargers score.

Yates isn't the only member of the football community teeing off on the Jaguars today.

Noted NFL insider Ari Meirov joked that Chargers can begin bringing in their second-stringers.

One football fan compared tonight's beatdown-in-progress to the College Football Playoff National Championship blowout witnessed on Monday.

And finally, here's what a fan of the Jacksonville franchise had to say about the team's first half performance.

The Jaguars will need to turn things around quickly tonight if they want any chance of advancing to the Divisional Round.

They currently trail the Chargers 27-7 with about 10 minutes remaining in the third quarter.