Look: Football World Is Amazed By Joe Burrow's Start On Sunday

Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

If Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals had any nerves entering today's showdown with the Buffalo Bills, you'd never be able to tell.

Joe's had ice in his veins from the opening snap, tossing a pair of touchdowns while quickly exceeding 100 passing yards in the snow on enemy territory.

Suffice it to say, fans are impressed with his composure and performance.

"Joe Burrow is forcing the Bills to do what he wants instead of what they’re coached.. Masterclass thus far," praised Emmanuel Acho.

ESPN's Ben Baby, meanwhile, pointed out a milestone the Bengals' QB achieved.

"Bengals QB Joe Burrow has passed Ken Anderson for the most career postseason passing yards in franchise history."

And on commentary, Tony Romo pointed out a likely reality of postseason football for years to come.

"Tony Romo says that for the next decade we’re going to see Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes in these games 'over and over and over again.'", Joe Schad relayed.

Burrow is locked in for the biggest game of Cincinnati's season, and it's been a treat to watch him put on a show.