Look: Football World Is Ripping Cris Collinsworth For Comment During Chiefs-Jaguars Game

© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The story of Saturday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars has been the health of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who left the game briefly due to an ankle injury.

But NFL fans on social media are talking about the game's other quarterback, too.

Trevor Lawrence got a tough break in the second quarter when his 60-yard bomb pass to Christian Kirk fell incomplete. Kirk appeared to have a good chance to corral the ball but lost control of it when he went to the ground.

The play has gotten a lot of attention among football fans on Twitter not so much for the play itself but for color commentator Cris Collinsworth's call. Collinsworth pinned the blame to Lawrence, saying the ball was overthrown on the play.

"The last thing you think you're going to do is overthrow him 60 yards downfield," Collinsworth said.

Fans have been ripping Collinsworth for his description of the play.

"Cris Collinsworth gushed over Mahomes throwing a ball into the dirt, and yet criticized Lawrence for overthrowing a 50-yard pass to Kirk that was a drop, not an overthrow," a self-described Jaguars fan tweeted. "What are we doing here, guys."

"Lol Cris Collinsworth 'overthrow' when the ball hits him right in the hands," wrote another."

ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes chimed in with a meme.

It's been a tumultuous week for members of NBC's Sunday Night Football broadcast team. Al Michaels and Tony Dungy were widely criticized for their bland call of the Jaguars' comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers last week.

Dungy then drew some heat this week due to a controversial, anti-transgender tweet.

The Chiefs lead the Jaguars 17-10 early in the third quarter. Both Mahomes and Lawrence have thrown one touchdown pass.