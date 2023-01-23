Look: Football World Reacts To Brett Maher's Performance

© Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Brett Maher missed... again (X5).

The Dallas Cowboys kicker missed his first extra point attempt — and fifth of the postseason — in the divisional game against the San Francisco 49ers.

With 9:25 left in the second quarter, after the Cowboys scored to take the 6-3 lead, Maher's kick was blocked by 49ers defensive end Samson Ebukam, but looked unlikely to have made it between the posts either way.

"Brett Maher is the most incredible story in sports right now. He’s lucky it got blocked because it was 100 percent missing," Barstool's Big Cat said.

Maher's misses have become one big frenzied meme on social media.

The Cowboys first showed their apprehension to let Maher kick the field goal with about 11 minutes left in the second quarter when they went for it on a fourth-and-one at the 49ers 19 yard line. They went for a fourth down conversion again on the San Francisco 35 with two minutes left in the first half. Dallas converted both.

"If I were Brett Maher, I wouldn't even update my resume. Probably best to just pretend he didn't play this year," one fan said.

"Brett Maher’s kids just laugh at him when he threatens to kick their a--!" another fan said.

To pour salt in the wound, 49ers kicker Robbie Gould made a 50 yarder to give San Francisco the 9-6 edge as time ran out in the first half.

Maher snapped his five-miss streak with a 25-yard field goal to tie the game 9-9 with about nine minutes left to play in the third quarter.