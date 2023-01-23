Look: Football World Reacts To Today's Stetson Bennett Announcement

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) smokes a cigar after winning the CFP national championship game against the TCU Horned Frogs at SoFi Stadium. (Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY Sports)

Stetson Bennett, the two-time national champion quarterback, is finally getting some of the recognition he deserves.

It was announced on Monday morning that Bennett is this year's Manning Award winner.

The Manning Award, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, is given to the nation's top quarterback. It takes into account the player's bowl game performance as well.

Bennett is this year's winner after leading No. 1 Georgia to back-to-back titles.

"Stetson Bennett, who led Georgia to back-to-back College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championships, has been selected as the winner of the 2022 Manning Award, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl to the top quarterback in the nation. Bennett is the fourth straight quarterback from the Southeastern Conference to earn the honor," the Allstate Sugar Bowl announced.

"Georgia’s Stetson Bennett selected as winner of Manning Award, presented by Allstate Sugar Bowl to nation’s top QB that takes into consideration the candidates’ bowl & playoff performances in its balloting. Bennett is 4th straight SEC QB to win Manning Award," said Brett McMurphy.

Archie Manning: "I’m not sure we’ve ever had an honoree who showcased his ability and proved his worth all the way through the postseason like Stetson did this year. We’re thrilled to recognize him as this year’s Manning Award winner"

Well deserved for the former Georgia quarterback.

Stetson Bennett will head to the NFL in April.