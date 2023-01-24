Look: Football World Stunned By Cowboys-49ers TV Ratings

In the storied history of playoff matchups between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, the two teams' most recent meeting likely won't make the top of anyone's list. The 49ers won 19-12 to advance to the NFC Championship game.

But Sunday's iteration may go down as the most-watched.

Fox tweeted Tuesday that a whopping 45.7 million viewers watched the Sunday evening matchup. Not only did that make the game the most-watched of the weekend, it's the second largest audience ever for a divisional round playoff game.

"Sunday's Divisional clash between the @DallasCowboys and @49ers delivered 45.7 million viewers on Fox," the network tweeted. "This ranks as the most-watched matchup of the weekend and the second most-watched NFL Divisional playoff game on record."

No surprise, that viewership figure is larger than for any NFL regular-season game in 2022. The most-watched game of the regular season also featured the Cowboys and was also aired on Fox, that being the Thanksgiving afternoon clash between Dallas and the New York Giants.

Being involved in both the most-watched regular season and playoff games so far this season likely isn't much consolation to the fans of America's Team, though. The Cowboys will have to wait until next season to attempt to make their first NFC Championship game appearance since 1995, also the last time the franchise won the Super Bowl.

The 49ers, meanwhile, will take on the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday for a spot in Super Bowl LVI. Fox will have the broadcast of that game, as well, with kickoff set for 3 p.m. Eastern.