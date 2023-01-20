Look: Football World Surprised By C.J. Stroud's Projection In Latest Mock Draft

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Mock draft season is officially upon us.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah released his mock draft 1.0 on Friday, and, per usual, there's a few projections that've caused quite the stir on social media.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, for example, is being forecasted to go No. 9 overall in Jeremiah's initial mock.

Football fans cannot seem to comprehend why the Buckeye signal caller fell so far in Jeremiah's mock draft 1.0.

Having Stroud projected to go to the Panthers just inside the top 10, here's Jeremiah's explanation for the pick and the spot:

"Sam Darnold put together some solid performances for the Panthers late in the season, but I still believe they will look to the draft to find their long-term solution at the position. Stroud is big, strong and accurate. He flashed some creativity and playmaking against Georgia, and that was a pleasant surprise for evaluators."

Here's what the football community is saying about Stroud's positioning in the latest NFL.com mock draft.