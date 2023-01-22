Look: Former Chiefs Player Has Brutally Honest Take On Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes is gutting out Saturday's AFC divisional round matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Kansas City Chiefs' star quarterback reportedly suffered a high-ankle sprain when he was awkwardly dragged to the ground during the first half. After leaving the game for a drive, he has returned to the game for the second half.

However, Mahomes remains clearly limited by his injury.

One of his former teammates, one-time Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz, detailed the difference he has seen in Mahomes post-injury.

Schwartz tweeted that Mahomes has to throw "with all arm" since he can't push off his injured ankle.

"Can't plant and push off for down the field throws," Schwartz tweeted. "He's going to change his mechanics now and start throwing with all arm."

Schwartz is more qualified than most to analyze Mahomes' game. Schwartz's final two seasons of his nine-year playing career coincided with Mahomes' first two as the Chiefs' starter.

It hasn't been the smoothest, but in characteristic Mahomes fashion, he's making it work. After the Chiefs punted on each of their first two drives of the first half, they've scored a combined 10 points on their last two.

Mahomes just hit Marquez Valdes-Scantling with an acrobatic jump-pass for a six-yard touchdown. The score gave the Chiefs a 10-point lead with less than eight minutes to play.