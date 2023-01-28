Look: Former NFL Star Shares Wild Justin Fields Trade Rumor

Justin Fields is one of the most polarizing quarterbacks in all of football.

Despite struggling to command Chicago's passing offense from time to time, his overall athleticism and rushing ability certainly impressed a lot of people this season. In addition to now sitting second on the season-long quarterback rushing yards list, Fields broke Michael Vick's single-game quarterback rushing record with 178 rushing yards in Week 9.

On top of their budding star in Fields, the Bears also have the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Some are predicting Chicago to trade out of the pick to gain more draft capital, while others have urged the franchise to simply take the best player available.

Longtime Buccaneers defensive tackle and NFL legend Warren Sapp isn't buying either of those options.

During an appearance on 'The Boone Podcast' earlier this week, Sapp announced that he's heard whispers coming out of Chicago about Fields being on the trade block.

Take a listen.

Sapp began his commentary by explaining the rumors he's been hearing from Bears' circles.

"What I'm hearing out of Chicago is, they're finna package him [Fields] up, trade him for some other pieces and then go with the Bryce [Young] kid from Alabama," Sapp said.

Bret Boone, host of 'The Boone Podcast,' appeared shocked by the revelation.

"Wow, I did not know that. That's good little insight right there," he replied.

Sapp continued by saying, "Trust me. There's a bunch of, there's smoke everywhere talking about them trading Justin Fields and going after Bryce."

Wow, talk about juicy.

For Bears' fans concerned about Sapp's findings, take solace in the fact that the rumors are just that right now - rumors.

There's been no official word about Chicago 'fielding' trade offers for their up-and-coming quarterback, so Sapp's claims likely have a low probability of coming to fruition.

Expect to hear more about the Bears' plans with Fields and the No. 1 overall pick when the draft rolls around in April.