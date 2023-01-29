Look: FOX's Jay Glazer Has Shares Concerning Travis Kelce News

Kansas City Chiefs' might be without their star receiver for the AFC Championship game after all.

Cheifs tight end Travis Kelce was deemed questionable to play on Friday after suffering from back spasms, but NFL Network's Jesse Palmer said on Sunday morning that Kelce should play in the AFC Championship.

On Sunday evening, Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported that Kelce is still in questionable standing and will be a game-time decision.

"The very last play in practice on Friday, his back locked up and they had to give him an anti-inflammatory on Friday, Saturday and this morning," Glazer said. "They still don't know if he can go."

Kelce leads the team in regular-season and postseason receiving yards with 98. The 33-year-old also scored two touchdowns in the Chiefs' 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional-round matchup on Jan. 21.

During the regular season, Kelce posted 1,338 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 78.7 yards per game. His 110 receptions were also a team high by over 30 catches.

The Chiefs face the Cincinnati Bengals on Championship Sunday. The Chiefs lost three-straight times to the Bengals, including the 2021 AFC Championship, when the Bengals won 27-24 in overtime.

AthlonSports predicts another close 27-24 game, with Joe Burrow and the Bengals prevailing once again.

The AFC Championship kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET.