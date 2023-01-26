Look: Frank Reich, Panthers Stat Is Going Viral Thursday

The Carolina Panthers on Thursday surprised the football world by hiring Frank Reich for the team's head coaching vacancy.

Just yesterday, fans had heard that Kellen Moore impressed the Panthers brass in his interview for the role, but ultimately Carolina went with the more experienced candidate.

Reich arrives as a familiar face to the franchise. An NFL quarterback of 13 seasons, Frank has special ties to the Panthers. ESPN's Adam Schefter explained in further detail.

"Frank Reich took the first snap in Carolina Panthers history during their inaugural 1995 season and started the first three games in franchise history," Schefter tweeted.

Indeed, Reich holds a special place in Panthers' fans hearts for this milestone. Eventually in the Panthers' inaugural season, Reich would give way to Kerry Collins as the team's starting quarterback.

The Panthers would go on to acknowledge Reich's place in the team's history books following their announcement of the acquisition.

In announcing Reich's arrival, the Panthers appropriately stated that they are "are trying something new, while going back to the future at the same time."

The organization continued, "The 61-year-old Reich brings credentials as an offensive play-caller to a place looking for stability at quarterback and the chance to bring a new perspective to one of his old homes."

After being unceremoniously dismissed from the Indianapolis Colts, Reich will have the perfect opportunity in Carolina to reignite his coaching career.