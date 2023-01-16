Look: Giants Player's Celebration On Vikings Logo Goes Viral

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants made a statement Sunday. With an emphatic victory over Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings, Daniel Jones and company earned a showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The G-Men had every right to celebrate, and Kayvon Thibodeaux's celebration caught Twitter's attention. The linebacker performed the Griddy, the dance move popularized by Justin Jefferson of the Vikings.

And to rub salt in the wound: He did so on the Vikings midfield logo.

The schadenfreude was real, as most fans took delight in Thibodeaux trolling Minnesota by hitting the Griddy as they were soon to be eliminated.

One Twitter user summed up fans' sentiments succinctly by calling Thibodeaux "The most disrespectful rookie that I can remember," but saying that's a term of endearment.

There's not much Minnesota, or Jefferson, can do about this for now except store this in their memory banks, and try to exact revenge with a win over New York next season.