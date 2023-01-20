Look: Here's How Many Tickets Chiefs, Bills Fans Have Purchased For Neutral-Site AFC Championship

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL world won't know until Sunday evening whether or not the league's unprecedented plan to potentially play the AFC Championship game in a neutral site will need to be put into action.

But fans of the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are making sure they're prepared just in case.

According to a report from NFL Network on Friday, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, which has been chosen to host a conference title game between the two teams, has already sold more than 50,000 tickets for the matchup.

Ticket purchases have only been opened to season-ticket holders for the Bills and Chiefs who previously opted in to purchase AFC Championship game tickets in Buffalo or Kansas City, according to the report.

Chiefs fans will be seated behind the team's sideline, while Bills supporters will be on the other side of the stadium.

The AFC Championship game will only be played in Atlanta if the Chiefs defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday and the Bills beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The NFL allowed for the location switch because the league's decision to cancel the Week 17 contest between the Bills and Bengals following Damar Hamlin's collapse on the field, which allowed the Chiefs to pass the Bills in the AFC standings and claim the top seed in the conference despite the fact that the two teams had the same number of losses and the Bills beat the Chiefs in Week 6. The Chiefs still received the first-round bye given to the top seed in each conference, while the Bills beat the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

While it's impressive to see that many tickets gobbled up before we even know whether or not a game will be played in Atlanta, there should be a good number of seats still available after this weekend. Mercedes-Benz Stadium has a listed capacity of 71,000, but more than 79,000 fans recently crammed into the venue for the Peach Bowl between Georgia and Ohio State on Dec. 31.