Look: Here's How Trevor Lawrence Celebrated Playoff Win

Trevor Lawrence.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence really is a man of the people.

Lawrence led Jacksonville to a historic comeback win over the Chargers in his NFL Playoff debut on Saturday night.

He probably celebrated with some fancy dinner, right? Wrong.

The Jaguars quarterback took a trip to the local Waffle House after the game.

"Just got sent this from Jacksonville. Trevor Lawrence celebrating the comeback win at the local Waffle House," said Taylor Curet.

There's nothing quite like a late-night run to the local Waffle House. It's always the right pick, especially after a sports game.

Trevor Lawrence clearly loves being out in public around his fans. That's pretty cool of him.

The Jaguars will learn their next playoff opponent following Sunday's results.