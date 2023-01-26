Look: Here's What Dan Quinn Said About Decision To Return To Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys got big news Thursday.

Despite the fact that he had interviewed for numerous head coaching positions around the NFL, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has reportedly informed the team that he will return to Mike McCarthy's staff in 2023.

ESPN's Ed Werder shed a bit more light on Quinn's decision.

Werder spoke with Quinn, who said he believes he has "unfinished business" in Dallas.

"Unfinished business here in Dallas," Quinn told Werder. "My complete focus is helping the team play championship ball in 2023."

Quinn was considered one of the top available candidates for NFL head coaching positions. He reportedly interviewed with the Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts, interviewing twice with the latter two teams.

However, Quinn, who previously coached the Atlanta Falcons from 2015-2020, wants to be part of a Super Bowl win, and apparently he felt his chances of doing so were the best in Dallas.

Under Quinn's tutelage, the Cowboys ranked third in the NFL in scoring defense and tied for third in sacks in 2022.

It appears Quinn will be joined by offensive coordinator Kellen Moore in making a return to Dallas next season. Moore was reportedly a finalist for the Carolina Panthers' coaching vacancy, but the team hired Frank Reich on Thursday.

The return of Quinn should increase the chances for the Cowboys to finally break through and return to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1995 — but also the pressure to do so.