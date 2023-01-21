Look: Jaguars Star Makes Bold Prediction For Chiefs Game

© Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Jaguars' edge rusher Josh Allen hadn't experienced the postseason in his four-year NFL career until last Saturday's unbelievable comeback win over the Chargers.

Now, he's feeling confident.

Allen spoke to NBC before today's divisional playoff matchup between the Jaguars and Chiefs and made this bold prediction.

"We’re going to win this game," Allen said. "That’s our mentality. We’re going to win. We’re going to win."

It's hard to knock Allen's confidence here.

Despite falling in a 27-point hole to the Chargers last Saturday in the wild card round, Allen and the Jaguars battled back to secure a 31-30 victory.

The win was their sixth in a row and the eighth in their past 10 games, but today's matchup will provide Jacksonville with arguably their biggest challenge yet.

With a victory this Saturday, Kansas City would advance to their fifth straight AFC title game. Last season, the Chiefs were eliminated in the conference championship by the Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals.

Kickoff for Chiefs-Jaguars is set for 4:30 p.m. ET tonight. Kansas City are currently 8.5-point favorites over Jacksonville.