Look: Jalen Hurts' Pregame Outfit Is Going Viral

NFL Twitter loves a good pregame outfit, as evidenced by Jerry Rice's incredible chain before the San Francisco 49ers' last matchup.

Today, it's Jalen Hurts' turn to be social media's subject of attention. the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback made an eccentric fashion choice, sporting what appears to be a purple leather jacket complete with purple dress pants.

The NFL's Twitter appropriately captioned the image "Purple Reign," giving a tip of the hat to legendary musician Prince.

Hurts' look predictably polarized Twitter. Some were able to appreciate Hurts' ambitious swag prior to the biggest game of his life, while others seem to prefer their players to have a toned-down demeanor.

"Flawlessly executed," praised one fan.

"Not mad at this fit," tweeted another user. "Dawg bout to go crazy."

Elsewhere, fans made the lighthearted observation that Hurts' outfit resembles Dave Chappelle's from his Prince-centered skits on Chappelle's Show.

Whether fairly or unfairly, some fans even interpreted Hurts' look as a sign to back the San Francisco 49ers this afternoon.

"Oh yeah niners all the way now," wrote one fan.

Hurts will hope his pregame swag translates to on-field results today, as Brock Purdy and the Niners threaten to end the Eagles' postseason run.