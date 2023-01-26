Look: Jerry Jones' Quote About Mike McCarthy's Future Is Going Viral

After yet another Dallas Cowboys season ended short of the NFC Championship Game, some Cowboys fans have expressed displeasure with head coach Mike McCarthy, even suggesting the team should fire him to hire former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.

Jones revealed earlier this week that's not going to happen, saying McCarthy will be back in 2023.

Apparently, he wants the head coach's tenure to last a whole lot longer than that.

Meeting with reporters Thursday, McCarthy claimed that Jones told him he wants McCarthy to coach the Cowboys for as long as legendary former coach Tom Landry did: 29 years, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

McCarthy claimed he responded with some wit, saying "Ok, that's a long time."

McCarthy, who spent 13 years leading the Green Bay Packers, has coached the Cowboys for three seasons, so he obviously has a long way to go before catching Landry.

As several NFL fans on Twitter have noted, were he to spend another 26 years on the sideline in Dallas, he would be coaching the Cowboys at age 85.

While it seems unlikely that McCarthy has that much time left in his coaching career, the quote does show that Jones isn't as down on McCarthy and the Cowboys' direction as some fans. The team has gone 12-5 in each of the past two seasons.

McCarthy got some good news about his coaching staff Thursday that should help him keep his job in 2023. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who was widely expected to accept a head coaching job after receiving interviews from several teams with vacancies, will reportedly return to the Cowboys' staff.

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore should, as well, as he didn't get the Carolina Panthers' job. Moore was reportedly a finalist for the position, but the Panthers hired former Colts head coach Frank Reich instead.

That news came after McCarthy made the decision not to retain six assistant coaches on his staff Thursday morning.

After the newsy day from Dallas, the Cowboys' coaching staff for 2023 is rounding into focus.