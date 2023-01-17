Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Missed Extra Point Is Going Viral

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Dak Prescott's first half mastery tonight has been matched with kicker Brett Maher's poor performance.

In a showing that prompted scorn from fans on social media, Maher missed three extra point attempts. Rather than taking a 21-0 lead into the clubhouse at halftime, Prescott and company had to settle for an 18-0 advantage.

Jerry Jones' was an audience surrogate for Cowboys fans with his reaction.

Yeah, not good. We're sure Jerry's mood wasn't improved when Maher proceeded to miss his fourth-straight extra point attempt in the third quarter.

Jones' visible display of disgust prompted memes from Twitter users.

Others, meanwhile, think Jones is going to hand Maher a pink slip after the game.

"Jerry Jones will have Maher on a bus heading out of town as soon as they touch down in Dallas. 0-4."

Tonight's been a major lowlight of Maher's career, assuming the Cowboys (or any other NFL team) rosters him after tonight.