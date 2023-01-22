Look: Jerry Rice's Pregame Outfit Is Going Viral

© Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers legend Jerry Rice is at the team's divisional matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday and, unlike his NFL career, he made sure nobody would miss him.

The former 49ers receiver showed up to the game in style, wearing a chain with a big, bedazzled 49ers helmet with the word "GOAT" emblazoned on the back.

Rice played in San Francisco for 16 seasons, from the 1985-2000. Of his 14 1,000-yard seasons, 11 of them came consecutively with the 49ers, from the 1986-96 seasons.

The 49ers drafted Rice with the 16th overall pick in the 1985 NFL Draft. In his 20 seasons, he caught 1,549 receptions for 22,895 yards and 197 touchdowns. He also rushed for 645 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Rice won three Super Bowls with the 49ers and was named the Most Valuable Player of San Francisco’s Super Bowl XXIII victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

AthlonSports predicts the 49ers will take one step closer to a Super Bowl, which they haven't won in 28 years, with a 31-28 victory over the Cowboys on Sunday.