Look: Jerry Rice's Pregame Pep Talk Is Going Viral

Jerry Rice is back with his alma mater for the NFC Championship game.

Rice, who played 16 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, is in Philadelphia for the 49ers' game against the Philadelphia Eagles, but he didn't fly five hours for disappointment.

"We came here to win," Rice said. "We didn't travel this far to lose. Niners nation, let's go."

The 49ers drafted Rice with the 16th overall pick in the 1985 NFL Draft. In his 20-season career, Rice caught 1,549 receptions for 22,895 yards and 197 touchdowns. The Hall of Famer also rushed for 645 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Of his 14 1,000-yard seasons, 11 of them came consecutively with the 49ers, from the 1986-96 seasons.

Rice showed up to Lincoln Financial Field with familiar hardware.

At the 49ers' divisional-round game against the Dallas Cowboys, Rice showed up in style, wearing a chain with a big, bedazzled 49ers helmet with the word "GOAT" emblazoned on the back. He wore the same to the NFC Championship.

AthlonSports gives the Eagles the slight edge, 27-24, over the 49ers. Ultimately, in what AthlonSports predicts to be an offense-dominated game, Purdy's inexperience could cause him to lag behind third-year quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The NFC Championship kicks off at Lincoln Financial Field at 3 p.m. ET.