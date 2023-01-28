Look: Jimmy Garoppolo Speaks Out About Potential Super Bowl Return

Despite playing with their third-string quarterback for much of the past eight weeks, the San Francisco 49ers just keep winning.

Kyle Shanahan's team has now won 12 games in a row, seven of them started by seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy. Purdy will be back behind center on Sunday to try and lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

If he does so, he could be joined on the field by the man he replaced.

Speculation has swirled in recent weeks that Jimmy Garoppolo could return to the field during the postseason after breaking a bone in his foot in Week 13. We now know that will have to be in the Super Bowl, as Shanahan said Garoppolo won't suit up against the Eagles.

Garoppolo has now directly addressed the possibility. He told Matt Barrows of the Athletic that it's "still up in the air" whether he could be available to play in the Super Bowl.

"I spoke with Jimmy Garoppolo today," Barrows tweeted. "He said he can do everything on his still-mending foot but sprint. I asked if he's on track to be available should the 49ers make it to the (Super Bowl). He smiled and said that's still up in the air."

Garoppolo's injury was initially thought to be season-ending. However, considering he told Barrows he's currently able to do everything but sprint, it seems reasonable to expect he could be ready to return to the field in two weeks.

The question, if the 49ers get that far, is whether Shanahan would turn back to Garoppolo or stick with Purdy. Multiple reports across the past few weeks have indicated the team will ride Purdy as far as he can take them, although Shanahan hasn't publicly said so himself.

Garoppolo, who himself took over for the injured Trey Lance in Week Two, went 7-3 as a starter this season. He completed 67.2 percent of his passes and threw 16 touchdowns versus four interceptions.

Since taking over for him, Purdy has completed 67.4 percent of his attempts and thrown for 13 scores and four picks.

While it seems unlikely that Shanahan would bench the hot hand in Purdy, he would likely sleep a little better in the days leading up to the Super Bowl knowing he has an experienced backup available in Garoppolo.

Of course, the quarterback dilemma is all hypothetical unless the 49ers defeat the top-seeded Eagles on Sunday. The Eagles are currently favored by 2.5 points.