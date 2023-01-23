Look: Jimmy Johnson Used 1 Word To Describe Cowboys' Final Play Sunday

“What the heck was that?”

The above quote came from San Francisco linebacker Dre Greenlaw last night, describing the Cowboys'... unusual final play of regulation.

Greenlaw's words were likely uttered by Dallas fans across the country, too, in the moments following the Cowboys' 19-12 loss to the 49ers in the divisional round.

In case you missed it, here's the play in question:

After taking a couple of hours to digest 'America's Team's' latest postseason blunder, Cowboys' legend Jimmy Johnson shared his brief thoughts on Dallas' season-ending play this Monday morning.

"Dumb....." he said.

Like Johnson, we're not quite sure what the Cowboys were cooking here.

With all 11 players besides two lining up out wide (including linemen), running back Ezekiel Elliott, playing the role of center, snapped the ball back to Dak Prescott.

Elliott was immediately leveled by 49ers' linebacker Azeez Al-Shaaiz, who then went on to disrupt Prescott before he could make a deeper throw.

After a short completion shy of the first down marker, wideout KaVontae Turpin was tackled in bounds, ending both the game and the Cowboys' season.

Dallas' wild card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week marked the franchise's first road playoff victory in over three decades.

For Cowboys' fans sakes, let's hope Sunday's loss to San Francisco doesn't start another postseason drought.