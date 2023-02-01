Look: JJ Watt Sends Clear Message On Texans Hiring DeMeco Ryans

J.J. Watt is DeMeco Ryans' biggest fan.

The Houston Texans hired the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator as the team's next head coach on Tuesday, and Watt is all about it.

"LET’S GOOOOOOO!!!!!!" Watt tweeted. "You want to reenergize and reignite the incredible Houston fan base, this is a hell of a start!! Cannot wait to see what Meco does. One of the best teammates & leaders I’ve ever been around."

Watt and Ryans played together in Houston in 2011. Ryans joined the organization in 2006 after being drafted 33rd overall by the Texans. His last season with the club was Watt's first, and Watt would remain in Houston until 2020.

A fan criticized Watt's response to Ryans' hiring on social media, saying Watt was leaving the Arizona Cardinals, the franchise with which he retired, in the dust.

"I can be excited & happy for a beloved teammate & friend, thrilled for a city that means so much to me and also still have love for Arizona and its fans which showed me so much love & support these past 2 years," Watt said. "There’s plenty of love to go around brother!"

Ryans, who spent the past two seasons as the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, inherits a team that's gone 11-38-1 the past three seasons. However, he'll have the No. 2 and No. 12 overall picks in the 2023 NFL Draft and about $39 million in cap space to turn the franchise around.