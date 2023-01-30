Look: J.J. Watt's Monday Tweet Fuels Speculation About Texans' Next Head Coach

J.J. Watt helped lead the Texans to some of the most successful seasons in franchise history.

His leadership and pass-rushing prowess guided Houston to the team's only six playoff appearances on record, making Watt's 2021 move to join the Arizona Cardinals sting that much more for Texans' fans.

Despite leaving Houston nearly two years ago, Watt still appears to have support from the team that drafted him 11th overall back in 2011.

As such, when the Texans' legend posted a picture featuring a candidate in Houston's head coaching search this Monday, fans took notice.

The photo features Watt and then-Texans linebacker DeMeco Ryans, who, as of last week, was considered a 'top candidate' for Houston's vacant head coach position.

It was likely taken around 2011, Ryans' final season with the Texans and Watt's first.

What are fans saying about Watt's apparent endorsement of the 49ers' defensive coordinator as the Texans' next head coach?

"Does this mean what I think it means?" Jackson wrote.

"It’s a done deal," said another Twitter user.

Others feel as though Watt's tweet may indicate his return to Houston as a coach, as well.

"Retirement plan: D-coordinator?" asked NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

"JJ as DL coach," Kyle said.

With Ryans' 49ers officially out of the playoffs, expect talks between him and the Texans to ramp up over the coming days.