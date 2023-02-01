Look: JJ Watt's Response To Tom Brady's Retirement Video Is Going Viral

JJ Watt is welcoming Tom Brady — and his wallet — to the retirement club.

Brady announced in a Twitter video on Wednesday that he's officially retiring "for good."

"I really thank you guys so much to everyone single one of you for supporting me," Brady said. "My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors… I can go on forever. There’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream."

One of those competitors is Watt, a longtime defensive end who himself announced his retirement following the 2022 season.

"Greatest of All Time. No question, no debate," Watt said. "It’s been an honor and a privilege. PS - The newly retired group meets on the golf course every morning at 10am. Drinks are on the new guy, so bring your wallet."

On the eve of Watt's last-ever game in the NFL in January, the Arizona Cardinals played a tribute video for Watt surrounded by all his teammates. In that video was the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

"Man, you were a pain in my a-- for a long time," Brady said. "It was an honor to share the field with you."

The feeling is mutual.

Brady finishes his NFL career first all-time in passing yards (89,214), regular season touchdowns (649), playoff passing yards (13,400) and playoff touchdowns (88).

Brady and Watt will both be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2028 class.