Look: Joe Burrow's Postgame Message Is Going Viral

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow spoke with CBS' Tracy Wolfson following his triumphant performance in the divisional round.

Wolfson and Burrow's exchange on the subject of naysayers writing off the Bengals instantly started making the rounds.

With a characteristically quick and smooth delivery, Burrow replied "better send those refunds" when asked about a neutral site conference championship game. Cold-blooded.

Bengals fans couldn't get enough of Burrow's on-the-fly response.

"Joe Burrow is one hell of a leader, man," Mark Gunnels tweeted. "He’s so calm, cool, and collective. Exactly what you want from your QB1."

"Elite smack talk right there," tweeted another user.

Burrow will have all week to soak in today's standout performance against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Passing for 242 yards to go with a pair of touchdowns, Burrow turned what looked like a 50-50 matchup into a blowout.

Cincinnati will have their hands full in the conference championships against the Kansas City Chiefs. Their opponents may not be at full strength, however, as Patrick Mahomes today was announced to have suffered a high-ankle sprain.

It will be an intriguing and must-watch matchup, and Bengals fans can be assured that Burrow will remain calm and composed under pressure.