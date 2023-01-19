Look: Joe Namath's Wish For Aaron Rodgers Is Going Viral

No. 12 has a message for No. 12.

And the No. 12.

Joe Namath, who famously donned the number with the New York Jets before the franchise retired it on October 14th, 1985, is willing to make some exceptions.

If the Jets squash their quarterback quandary by acquiring Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers, both of whom wear No. 12, they have Namath's blessing to sport the beloved one-two for the 2023 season.

Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023 and Rodgers signed a three-year extension with the Green Bay Packers in 2022. While there haven't been any reports that the Jets are actively looking into signing either veteran, there also haven't been any reports that they're not.

Outlets predict that the Jets have the best odds to sign Jimmy Garoppolo, Derek Carr or Lamar Jackson, none of whom would require Jets royalty to sign off on their uniform.

In the magic number 12 seasons with the Jets, from 1965-1977, Namath completed 1,886 passes for 27,663 yards and 173 touchdowns. He is best remembered for his performance in Gang Green's stunning 16-7 upset of the heavily favored Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III, the last and only time the Jets brought home the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Namath earned all-league accolades four times in his career (1967, 1968, 1969, and 1972) and was named to the all-time AFL honor team in 1969. He was also elected to four AFL All-Star games and one AFC-NFC Pro Bowl.

Maybe, just maybe, Namath knows it'll take another quarterback in No. 12 to restore the Jets to their previous glory.