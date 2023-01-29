Look: Joey Bosa Confronts Eagles Fan At NFC Championship

The atmosphere has been chippy in Philadelphia today for the NFC Conference Championship. The lopsided nature of the game led to a physical confrontation between the teams in the fourth quarter.

And the day's hostilities even extended beyond the field, as Joey Bosa- the brother of San Francisco 49er Nick Bosa- confronted an Eagles fan outside of the stadium.

Here's the video:

Footage captured on social media depicts Bosa arriving at the stadium and promptly receiving jeers from Philadelphia Eagles fans.

Bosa and the fan recording the video exchanged barbs. The fan mocked Bosa's Chargers being eliminated from the postseason, while Bosa retorted "I'm [expletive] rich, you broke [expletive]."

It was an unflattering interaction, but one that football fans have come to expect. The Bosa brothers have formed a brand based on outspoken remarks and controversial actions.

Joey was in the league's crosshairs when his Chargers were eliminated by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He caused a furor on the team's sidelines and then gave sharply critical remarks about referees after the game.

Nick is also no stranger to the spotlight for polarizing reasons. When his team eliminated the Dallas Cowboys' postseason bid, Bosa took to social media to gloat. "Americas team strikes again," Nick tweeted as a taunt aimed at the Cowboys.

While Joey may be fined for this display, fans know better than to expect his behavior to change.