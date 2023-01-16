Look: John Harbaugh's Blunt Mid-Game Interview Is Going Viral

John Harbaugh

Ahead of the Baltimore Ravens wild-card matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, it was known that the Ravens planned to use both of their quarterbacks — banged-up backup Tyler Huntley and undrafted rookie Anthony Brown — in Sunday's game.

But anything more than that, Ravens coach John Harbaugh won't give away.

In a mid-game interview, Harbaugh was asked about Huntley's interception and what it would take to see Brown check into the game.

"We'll just see how the game goes, okay? Thanks." Harbaugh replied, smirking.

Was Harbaugh polite or rude? Depends on who you ask.

"Two very stupid questions I thought he was polite," one fan said.

"You seen the timelapse of his responses about Lamar ? Or his press conferences ever? Or just national TV. He’s always like this," another said.

"It’s hard to imagine but as unlikeable as John Harbaugh is, he isn’t even the most unlikeable Harbaugh brother," a fan said.

"A smug Harbaugh? No way," another said.

Or, was Harbaugh neither polite or rude.

"Having to be asked these questions after each quarter is stupid but she’s just doing her job," a fan said.

Through the first half of the game, Huntley was the only Ravens quarterback to take the field. He completed 8-of-12 passes for 70 yards, one touchdown and one interception.