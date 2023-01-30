Look: Joseph Ossai's Bengals Teammate Made Classy Move On Sunday

Bengals' pass rusher Joseph Ossai led his team in quarterback hits during Cincinnati's crushing conference title game loss to Kansas City on Sunday.

Unfortunately, Ossai's most memorable hit on Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn't show up in the stat sheet and further, it may have cost Cincinnati a shot at back-to-back Super Bowl appearances.

With under 10 seconds left in yesterday's AFC Championship Game, Ossai mistakenly hit Mahomes after he'd already stepped out of bounds. A flag was thrown for unnecessary roughness, pushing the Chiefs into field goal range and effectively ending the Bengals season.

Ossai, predictably, was met with a slew of Cincinnati reporters eager to talk about the play in the locker room after the game. Fortunately, one of his Bengals teammates had his back.

Take a look.

In a video posted by Cincinnati reporter Michael Niziolek, Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill can be seen supporting Ossai and deflecting several questions that he deemed to be inappropriate.

While the clip is cut before the first question was asked, a clearly disgruntled Hill said, "Dumb question, come on. He played his butt off the whole game, ask a different question."

Media members in the Bengals locker room appeared to then shy away from inquiring about Ossai's late hit on Mahomes, until one reporter asked him this:

"How hard is that to now put all that weight on you as you go through this," one Cincinnati journalist questioned.

Before Ossai could form an answer, Hill stepped in once again.

"Come on man, ask a better question, bro," he said.

Although it's certainly going to be difficult for Ossai to forget last night's devastating penalty and loss to Kansas City, it appears he has plenty of support around him.

The Bengals will enter the offseason this week while the Chiefs prepare for a Super Bowl clash with the Eagles.