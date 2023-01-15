Look: Josh Allen Getting Crushed For His Performance Today

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills got off to an early 17-0 lead today against the Miami Dolphins, leading fans to think their victory was a matter of when, not if.

But Skylar Thompson wasn't ready to fold. Miami proceeded to tally 24 points, eventually taking a third quarter lead.

It was an impressive run that could be attributed both to the Dolphins' toughness and quarterback Josh Allen's poor play. The two-time Pro Bowler has been ineffective after tallying 14 first quarter points, and viewers were quick to let him know.

"There is gonna be a very interesting conversation about Josh Allen if Buff loses this game," Richard Sherman wrote. "3 Turnovers in his own territory. Idk."

The critiques didn't end there.

"Hard to win when your QB has 3 turnovers. Takes a special QB to overcome that. Let’s see if Josh Allen can do it but it’s gonna be tough," tweeted Chaps of Barstool Sports.

Meanwhile, Warren Sharp criticized Allen's level of play merely by transcribing what has taken place for Buffalo's last handful of possessions. As he points out, Allen went a combined 6-for-15 passing through the Bills' last seven drives, producing two picks and a fumble recovered for a Dolphins touchdown. Ouch.