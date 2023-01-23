Look: Josh Allen's Girlfriend's Message Goes Viral Following Loss

The Buffalo Bills' franchise quarterback, Josh Allen, experienced the lowest of the lows this past weekend.

In the divisional round against the Cincinnati Bengals, Allen was unable to capitalize on his team's homefield edge. Buffalo was trounced by the Bengals, 27-10, in a game where Allen threw a pick but zero touchdowns.

According to the press, Allen sat despondent by his locker for a prolonged period following the game.

The Wyoming product can take comfort from the support of his loved ones, however, including his girlfriend, Brittany. In an Instagram story posted today, Brittany paid tribute to Allen and the character he's shown this season.

Accompanying a picture of Josh, Brittany wrote: "So proud of this man. You are the most amazing & selfless person I know. Through all the highs of this season and the many, many trials of adversity your team faced, you remained the same & never wavered.

A true leader. The story is already written. So much to be proud of. So much to be thankful for. Riding with you til the end, 17!"

That's as ringing an endorsement as one can receive.

Brittany's praise was completely warranted; as the team's leader, Allen navigated Damar Hamlin's health crisis with aplomb. Allen and Hamlin maintained contact once Damar was lucid, and he fielded questions from the press with class.

2023 will be an intriguing season for Allen and the Bills with the number of impending free agents the team has. But like the "true leader" Brittany praised, Josh Allen will be up for the task of another playoff run.