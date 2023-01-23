Look: Kellen Moore Is Getting Crushed For Cowboys' Final Play

Mike McCarthy and Kellen Moore © Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is getting crushed for his final playcall vs. the 49ers on Sunday night.

Trailing by a touchdown and needing a miracle, Moore went crazy with his final formation.

Ezekiel Elliott lined up at center (no, seriously). All five offensive linemen, meanwhile, lined up out wide on opposite sides of the field.

The play, as you might expect, ended quickly as Elliott was bull rushed, Dak Prescott got the ball out quickly and the 49ers defense quickly tackled the receiving target. A lateral never even happened.

"We the panthers interviewed Kellen Moore for the HC job! Based on the last play for the cowboys, Ain't no way in hell Moore is coaching us with that trash last play," Steve Smith said.

"Ezekiel Elliott as a center. He is the only offensive lineman. Pass is immediately overthrown and puts the receiver out of position. Mike McCarthy and Kellen Moore Masterclass," one fan wrote.

"Season on the line and this is the play call. I’m literally crying this is so funny. MM & Kellen Moore are a JOKE," a Chiefs fan said.

"You all remember when Kellen Moore was supposed to be the next big thing in NFL coaching? LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO," said Aaron Grisham.

Getting cute in the NFL comes back to haunt everyone.

The Cowboys see their season end at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers for a second straight year.