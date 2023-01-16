Look: Kirk Cousins Is Getting Crushed For Throwing Short

© Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Kirk Cousins' final pass of the 2022-23 season is going to be criticized all offseason.

Trailing the Giants by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter and facing fourth down, Cousins' throw fell short of the sticks.

The throw was to tight end T.J. Hockenson, who ran a three-yard out route on fourth and eight.

What on earth was Kirk Cousins thinking? At least give someone like Justin Jefferson a chance on a deep shot.

"6 yards short of the 1st down with your season on the line. The Kirk Cousins experience is something," Barstool Sports tweeted.

"Kirk Cousins on fourth and 8, and of course he throws underneath," Colin Cowherd tweeted.

"Throwing a 3-yard pass on 4th and 8 to end your season is the most Kirk Cousins thing of all time," Brandon Walker wrote.

Kirk Cousins has a lot of strengths, but he never seems to perform well in the postseason. It's a harsh reality, but an accurate one.

The Vikings are out of the playoffs.