Look: Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee Receive NFL Pro Bowl Assignment

The NFL Pro Bowl is fast approaching on Feb. 5th, and the name of the game this year is fun.

The league has wisely moved on from its battle for the game to be viewed as serious competition. Its brand now hinges on entertainment, as exhibited by new celebrity captains and activities like dodgeball.

Today, ESPN announced the latest additions to this year's Pro Bowl mix. Kirk Herbstreit and Pat McAfee will be on the mic calling play-by-play for the flag football showdown.

Herbstreit responded to the news in composed fashion, tweeting "Looking forward to next week and calling those games with my guy Pat McAfee."

McAfee replied to Herbstreit in characteristically eccentric fashion, exclaiming "HELLL YEAH KIRK. Thank you for letting me join your legendary list of folks you’ve shared a booth with. Let’s do the damn thing."

McAfee will bring the humor and envelope-pushing moments that his fans have come to enjoy. When he provided commentary on an alternate ESPN stream for the college championship, McAfee left viewers with more than a few "did he just say that?" moments.

This year's game will be experimental in nature, with flag football being played as opposed to a full-contact game. With this in mind, the affable Herbstreit and McAfee are ideal choices to guide viewers through this new experience.