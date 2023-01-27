Look: Kirk Herbstreit Predicts Upset In NFL This Weekend

Both home teams are slight favorites for what's shaping up to be a compelling conference championship weekend in the NFL.

The Philadelphia Eagles, the top seed in the NFC, are favored by 2.5 points over the second-seeded San Francisco 49ers, while the Kansas City Chiefs are being given a 1.5-point edge in their rematch from last year with the Cincinnati Bengals.

One prominent football analyst doesn't believe both home favorites will advance to the Super Bowl.

Kirk Herbstreit appeared on the Pat McAfee Show Friday to make his picks for this weekend's games. Herbstreit, the longtime ESPN college football analyst who also called Thursday night NFL games for Amazon Prime in 2022, predicted the 49ers will upset the Eagles.

Herbstreit believes the 49ers' defense and run game will carry them to a 13th straight victory.

"I think the one thing you can count on with the 49ers all year is the defense," Herbstreit said. "The defense travels. That's why whether they're at home or they're on the road this weekend, in Philly, I've told you for the last eight weeks that I love this team. And they may lose, they may run into a tough environment and maybe they can't overcome it, but I like the 49ers, personally."

On the other side of the ball, Herbstreit believes the biggest key for the 49ers will be establishing its rushing attack, particularly on early downs.

That's been the formula to move the ball against the Eagles' formidable defense this season. The Eagles rank first in the NFL in pass defense, allowing less than 180 yards per game through the air during the regular season, and also led the league in sacks. However, they rank ninth in rushing defense.

The 49ers' offense, meanwhile, averaged 138.8 yards per game on the ground this season, eighth-best in the NFL. If the team can get Christian McCaffrey and company going on the ground Sunday, Herbstreit believes it will neutralize the Eagles' pass rush and take some of the pressure off seventh-round rookie quarterback Brock Purdy.

"I'm not saying it's going to be pretty," Herbstreit said. "Obviously you go to Philly for an NFC Championship Game, if you win it's not going to be pretty. But I believe in this defense and I believe in Brock Purdy, and I especially believe in Kyle Shanahan and DeMeco Ryans. And I just think this team is destined to get to the Super Bowl. And so I'm picking them on the moneyline."

Kickoff between the Eagles and 49ers is set for 3 p.m.