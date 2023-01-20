Look: Kirk Herbstreit Shares His Divisional Round 'Game Of The Weekend'

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There's only seven games remaining in the 2022-23 NFL season. Can you believe we've already made it this far?

When the divisional round kicks off on Saturday, fans will be treated to four great matchups over the course of this weekend.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show earlier today, football analyst Kirk Herbstreit shared his thoughts on which game entices him the most.

"Bengals and Bills is the game of the weekend," Herbstreit said.

Take a look.

Herbstreit and McAfee opened the topic by discussing the possibility of Damar Hamlin making an appearance in Buffalo.

"First and foremost, anytime you see Bengals-Bills you think about what went on that night. It just makes me wonder if Damar is in a place where he's physically able to come and be there with his boys. You can only imagine what that would do as far as the energy on that sideline and in that stadium, if he were able to come back," Herbstreit said.

The legendary football voice then explained how Hamlin's presence could impact the game.

"To me, not only would it be great to see him, but I think it could impact the spirit of the Bills, if he were there, to be able to attend the game in person," Herbstreit continued.

Herbstreit concluded his commentary by naming the matchup the 'best of the weekend' and picking a winner.

"This is the game of the weekend boys, but I just can't go against Joe Burrow."

Bills-Bengals is slated to kick off at 3:00 p.m. EST on Sunday. You can catch this divisional round matchup on CBS.