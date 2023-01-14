Look: Kliff Kingsbury's Offseason Plans Are Going Viral On Saturday

If you're an NFL franchise looking for its next head coach or offensive coordinator, there's one name that appears to already be off the market this offseason.

Just days after being fired as the head coach of the Cardinals, NFL insider Peter Schrager claims that Kliff Kingsbury recently turned down several coaching jobs around the league.

The reason?

Schrager reports that Kingsbury, "bought a one-way ticket to Thailand and told teams, 'No, I'm good.'"

Kingsbury was fired by the Cardinals on Monday after posting a disappointing, 28-37-1 record in his four seasons with Arizona.

A former head coach at Texas Tech, Kingsbury began his stint with the Cardinals in early 2019.

Lauded as one of the brightest young minds in football, Kingsbury's Cardinals went 5-10-1 in his first season as an NFL head coach and then improved to 8-8 in his sophomore campaign.

Following a 10-2 start to the team's 2021 season, Arizona lost four of its five final regular season games but still managed to sneak into the playoffs. Unfortunately for the Cardinals, Kingsbury's squad was met by the eventual Super Bowl-winning Rams and Arizona fell in the Wild Card round, 34-11.

The Cardinals then got off to a sluggish start in 2022 and finished the year with a 4-13 record, a mark poor enough that the club decided to let go of Kingsbury.

Since his dismissal, Kingsbury's name has come up in several NFL circles as a potential offensive coordinator hire.

Based on Schrager's report today, however, it appears that Kingsbury is ready to enjoy a couple weeks off.