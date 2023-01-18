Look: Kurt Warner Has Clear Message For NFL Fans

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Before you go spreading thoughts about the quick-turning NFL coaching carousel, Kurt Warner wants you to know something.

The former NFL quarterback is pleading with fans to stop calling for coaches to be fired after they've carried their team to the playoffs.

"Few things irritate me more in NFL talk then when ppl talk about getting rid of a coach after getting their team to playoffs!!! Please just STOP… this job is difficult, it’s dependent on a lot of factors… against best in the world… & we are so flippant w/ that accomplishment!" Warner said.

Warner played 12 seasons in the NFL from 1998-2012. The Hall of Famer was named to the first-team All-Pro twice and selected to four Pro Bowls.

Some people argued with Warner that making the playoffs is different from winning in the playoffs, as 44% of NFL teams get a postseason bid.

It seems as though Warner will get his wish this season. No team to make the 2023 playoffs has fired its head coach, although Los Angeles Chargers fans wouldn't be sad to see Brandon Staley go.

Meanwhile, in a league that feeds off instant gratification and immediate results, other head coaches, like Kliff Kingsbury, Matt Rhule, Nathaniel Hackett, Lovie Smith and Frank Reich, were fired this season. None of their teams made the postseason.

The 2023 NFL coaching cycle has seen a plethora of general manager, assistant and head coaching fires and hires.