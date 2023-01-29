Look: Kyle Shanahan Loses Cool With Sideline Official

Add Kyle Shanahan to the list of people unhappy with the referee performance in the NFC Championship.

Actually, add him to the top of the list.

The San Francisco 49ers appeared to stop the Philadelphia Eagles on a late third quarter drive until the officials redeemed the Eagles with roughing the punter penalty. What sent Shanahan spiraling, however, was the fact that his player didn't run into the punter on his own volition.

Niners running back Jordan Mason was pushed into Eagles punter Brett Kern, but the refs missed that part.

The roughing the punter penalty gave the Eagles a first down at San Francisco's 35 yardline. Philadelphia found the end zone a few plays later to jump out to a 28-7 lead.

Nothing seemed to go right for San Francisco with the atrocious reffing, injuries to quarterback Brock Purdy and fourth-string quarterback Josh Johnson and ejection of offensive tackle Trent Williams.

Shanahan joins the rest of the NFL world in disappointment when it comes to the refereeing and calls made during the NFC Championship.

The Eagles defeated the 49ers 31-7 to advance to Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.