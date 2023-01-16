Look: Lamar Jackson's Cryptic Social Media Message Goes Viral

Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson appears to be advertising his relationship troubles.

Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have seen tensions rise lately. In 2022, the Ravens refused to give Jackson a five-year, fully-guaranteed contract and recently, the organization's displeasure over Jackson's unwillingness to play in the postseason with a PCL sprain can be felt in the air.

The quarterback appears to be breaking up with his franchise, based off his recent actions (he didn't travel with the team to their wild-card matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals) and posts to social media.

"When you have something good, you don't play with it," Jackson posted on his Instagram story. "You don't take chances losing it. You don't neglect it. When you have something good, you pour into it. You appreciate it. Because when you take care of something good, that good thing takes care of you too."

Jackson is presumably referring to his contract impasse with the team, insinuating since he's played well for them, they'll pay well for him.

Jackson threw for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He completed 62.3% of passes in 12 games played. Without him, the Ravens lost, 24-17, to the Bengals in the first round of the NFL playoffs. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley threw for 226 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

The Ravens intend to resume contract negotiations with Jackson now that their playoff run is over. Those negotiations have hit dead ends in the past, in part because Jackson refused to hire an agent and refused all prior offers the team made.

If the two can’t work out a long-term deal, the Ravens will have to decide which option — the exclusive franchise tag, non-exclusive franchise tag or transition tag — they wish to exercise. The likelihood they let Jackson simply become a free agent is ground-level low, so they'll either keep the 26-year-old star or get value for him.