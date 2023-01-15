Look: Major Fight Breaks Out During NFL Playoff Game

Josh Allen fights with Miami Dolphins players Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Tensions boiled over in the first half between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.

At a point in the game in which Josh Allen had just tossed an interception, members of the Bills and Dolphins got into a short-lived dust-up. Penalty flags flew and officials broke up the teams after some shoving and words exchanged.

A replay showed how the confrontation played out. After throwing the pick, Allen appeared to take out some frustration on Christian Wilkins of the Dolphins, shoving the defensive end.

The two then got into a shoving match, and Allen's teammates rushed to his defense. Josh made the savvy move of stepping away from the brouhaha, not risking getting penalized.

Plus, as Tony Romo pointed out regarding his showdown with Wilkins: "You're going to lose that battle, Josh."