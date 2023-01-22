Look: Major Snowstorm Forecasted For Bengals-Bills Playoff Game Today

© Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Say it ain't snow.

For another time this year, the weather may be the third opponent in a Buffalo Bills game.

The Bills and Cincinnati Bengals face off in the divisional round at 3 p.m. ET in Buffalo's Highmark Stadium. The forecast for Orchard Park, N.Y. — where the stadium is located — predicts snowfall from the hours before the game all the way through it.

Orchard Park is expected to receive approximately one to three inches of snow beginning around 1 p.m. ET and lasting until about 6 p.m.

The Bills had to relocate a home game to the Detroit Lions' Ford Field back in November due to a historic snowfall in upstate New York. The lake-effect snowstorm dropped over 80 inches (more than 6.5 feet) of flurries in four days.

It caused the Bills to cancel practice on Friday, with the team deciding to meet virtually instead, before heading to Detroit on Saturday.

One month later, Buffalo was blanketed in another sheet of snow before the team’s Week 15 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Off the football field, this storm raged for days, dumping four feet of snow and packing in winds as high as 70 miles per hour.

The conditions for Sunday's divisional matchup will be less severe, but it will still be cold. The temperature is predicted to remain in the mid-30s throughout the entire game.