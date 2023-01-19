Look: Micah Parsons Has Clear Message For San Francisco 49ers

© Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers battle it out for divisional dominance on Sunday. It will be the ninth time these franchises meet in the postseason, tied for the most of any matchup in the Super Bowl era.

Despite a stacked San Francisco offense, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons isn't concerned about Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle or Deebo Samuels.

He's worried about the Cowboys.

"I don’t think they’ve faced nobody like us yet this year, either," Parsons said of the 49ers. "I think we’re pretty hard to stop ourselves. That’s what we gotta focus on, not beating ourselves.”

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott showed out in the Wild Card Round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, throwing for 305 yards and four touchdowns, but the 49ers' No. 1-ranked defense (both in total yards and points allowed per game) is a different beast. Luckily, the scale tips somewhat even for the Cowboys, who's defense posts a ravenous pass rush led by Parsons.

The NFC Divisional Round concludes with Dallas-San Francisco on Sunday. AthlonSports writers are split 50-50 between this matchup.

Last season, the 49ers ended the Cowboys' season at AT&T Stadium in the Wild Card Round. This time, Dallas looks to reverse the script by ending San Francisco's 11-game winning streak and handing Purdy his first loss as a starter.