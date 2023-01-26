Look: Micah Parsons Posts Heartfelt Goodbye To Cowboys Coach

The Dallas Cowboys are making some major changes to their coaching staff. While head coach Mike McCarthy will be back in 2023, the team announced Thursday that several of his assistants will not, as the team declined to renew their contracts.

One of those assistants is linebackers coach George Edwards. His absence will be particularly felt by linebacker Micah Parsons, who took to Twitter to give Edwards a heartfelt send off.

"All I can say is thank you!" Parsons said. "Not for taking a kid from Harrisburg but for raising me like I was one of your own! I wouldn’t have made so many leaps with out you! You will be missed! #love."

Edwards arrived in Dallas in 2020 alongside McCarthy. The 2022 season was Edwards' 24th in the NFL and 32nd as a coach.

He spent the past two seasons coaching Parsons, whom the Cowboys drafted in the first round out of Penn State. Under Edwards' tutelage, Parsons racked up at least 13 sacks in each of the past two seasons, earning first-team All Pro honors both years. He was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021.

ESPN's Todd Archer reported that assistant defensive line coach Leon Lett and offensive line coach Joe Philbin were also among the number of other Cowboys coaches with expiring contracts.

The Cowboys' coaching staff is poised to look dramatically different next season, with the potential for defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to leave for head coaching jobs. Both have interviewed to be head coaches in this year's coaching cycle.

Quinn's second interview with the Indianapolis Colts is scheduled for Saturday. He had a second interview with the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday.

Moore is in the running for the Carolina Panthers head coaching vacancy.