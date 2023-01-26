Look: Mike McCarthy Has 5-Word Reaction To Dan Quinn's Decision

Cowboys' defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will remain in Dallas for another season, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported this Thursday.

Despite increasing rumors linking Quinn to vacant head coaching positions around the league, his decision to ultimately return to the Cowboys today appears to be the result of what Quinn himself called, "unfinished business here in Dallas."

Most Cowboys fans seem thrilled about Quinn's choice, but how did head coach Mike McCarthy react to the news?

According to Cowboys' writer Patrik Walker, McCarthy's short, five-word response to Quinn's decision was: "This is big for us."

It's hard to disagree with McCarthy there.

Since Quinn's takeover as the Cowboys' defensive play caller in 2021, Dallas' defense has ranked at or near the top of several different metrics.

In addition to leading the NFL in total takeaways since 2021 (67), Dallas has also consistently been one of best teams at getting after the opposing quarterback.

Headlined by star pass rusher Micah Parsons, the Cowboys' defense has logged the second-most sacks (95) in the league since Quinn's arrival in Dallas.

Having made his decision to return to Dallas this Thursday, Quinn is set to enter his third full season as the Cowboys' defensive coordinator.

He'll look to coach his unit to another top finish in 2023.