Look: Mike McCarthy's Motivational Tactic For Cowboys Players Is Going Viral

The Dallas Cowboys may be favored to win Monday's marquee Wild Card matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but history is not exactly on their side.

It's been nearly 30 years since the Cowboys last won a road playoff game. The last time the franchise did so was Jan. 17, 1993, beating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.

Head coach Mike McCarthy apparently took an unusual step to try and end that drought.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, McCarthy dug up baby pictures of 10 Cowboys players and showed them to his team this week.

Why? Those were the only players on the roster who were alive the last time the franchise won a postseason game on the road.

"This past week, Cowboys' HC Mike McCarthy showed his team the baby pictures of the only 10 players on its roster who were alive the last time Dallas won a road playoff game, Jan. 17, 1993," Schefter tweeted.

The 10 players include three offensive linemen and each of the team's three starting specialists compared to just one offensive skill player, recently-signed wide receiver T.Y. Hilton.

While we won't know until Monday night how well McCarthy's message resonated with his team, social media is having a field day with Schefter's report. Many are calling McCarthy's motivational tactic embarrassing.

"McCarthy out here motivating the team by smashing watermelons and showing baby pics?" one fan tweeted. "Bucs by 100."

"Lmao just roasting your franchise I'm sure that'll help morale going into Monday," another wrote.

"C'Mon Mike," posted a third. "Just watch Rudy with the team like a normal person."

McCarthy likely needs to hope his players respond better to the unusual tactic than fans have.

Speculation has swirled this week that he needs the Cowboys to beat the Bucs in order to keep his job. The Cowboys, who haven't reached the Super Bowl since 1995, have gone 12-5 in each of the past two regular seasons under McCarthy but lost their Wild Card round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers last year.

The Cowboys are currently favored by 2.5 points for Monday's matchup, per DraftKings.